Infamous Tinder Swindler Banned From Almost EVERY Major Dating App!

Shimon Hayut, the con man known as the Tinder Swindler in the new Netflix documentary of the same title, has officially been banned from numerous dating apps after his alleged scams were exposed!

On Monday, a Tinder spokesperson confirmed to E! News that Shimon — who also went by Simon Leviev on the app – has been kicked off permanently, saying:

“We banned Simon Leviev and any of his known aliases as soon as the story of his actions became public in 2019. He is permanently banned from Tinder.”

Two years later, as The Tinder Swindler was set to release, the company did another investigation to assure Shimon hadn’t found his way back onto the app.

The spokesperson continued:

“In the lead up to the release of the documentary, we conducted additional internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is not active on Tinder under any of his known aliases.”

Similarly, a representative for Match Group, which owns Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge, PlentyofFish, OurTime, Meetic, Pairs, and Match, told TMZ that the swindler was banned from their dating sites because he violated the terms of service, thus stripping him of his ability to create a profile on any other app. Whoa!

Now all the single ladies on those apps can swipe safely knowing they won’t be conned out of thousands from him!! (Though, if you find yourself on one of the competing apps, then swipe with caution!!)

In the documentary, the con man was exposed for allegedly scamming more than $10 million from his admirers. In the film, multiple women from around the world claimed that Hayut conned them out of thousands. He was reportedly claiming to be the son of Israeli diamond tycoon Levi Leviev. After taking the women on lavish dates to show off his wealth — such as sending victim Cecilie Schrøder Fjellhøy on a private jet — he’d then claim to be in a life-or-death situation in need of cash to get to safety. He would tell his dates that enemies in the diamond industry had put out threats on him, then ask for the women to open credit cards in their name for him to use since he felt like he could be traced when using his own.

Sadly, a handful of women agreed to help, leading Israel Police and Interpol to believe he made thousands of dollars from these romantic hopefuls, though the documentary states that the number is more likely in the millions! Over $10 million to be exact!

Unfortunately, this wasn’t Shimon’s first scheme — his legal trouble goes way back. Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Hayut was previously convicted of defrauding three Finnish women and served three years in prison for that crime. But in 2017, he disappeared after he was released on bail.

Now that was allegedly scamming more women, Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang teamed up with another victim, Pernilla Sjoholm, to investigate his alleged crimes. She had secretly recorded a conversation with the 31-year-old suitor, in which he denied defrauding her and claimed any accusations made against him were a matter of revenge rather than based on fact.

But the newspaper article led to great success when it was spotted by one of Hayut’s longtime girlfriends, Ayleen Koeleman. She told authorities where he was located and he was arrested at Athens airport on June 28, 2019. At the time, he was convicted of four counts of fraud and sentenced to 15 months in prison. After serving five months, he was released to decrease the prison population at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. So, while he may be roaming free today, at least he can’t get back to swiping!

