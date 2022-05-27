Todd Chrisley’s Former Business Partner Claims They Had Gay Affair -– And Paid Off Blackmailer To Keep It Secret!

Todd Chrisley’s former business partner is making some shocking claims!

In case you didn’t know, Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, are being sued for bank fraud and tax evasion. Per the indictment, prosecutors believe the Chrisley Knows Best stars filed fake documents to banks when applying for loans — and Julie submitted false credit reports and bank statements when attempting to rent a home in California. These charges were bad enough… but now that their trial is underway, more skeletons are being found in the closet! And they aren’t alone in there…

According to a bombshell report from Business Insider, Todd’s business partner Mark Braddock testified in the ongoing federal fraud trial in Atlanta on Tuesday that he had an affair with Todd!

According to Mark, the reality star had cheated on Julie with him for about a year in the early 2000s. What?! And when the alleged affair ended, the pair did not cut off ties but remained good friends for years — even likening it to a “brotherhood.”

While working at Todd’s foreclosure management company , he claimed, the two men began receiving anonymous texts threatening to expose them for fraud AND for their secret relationship — unless they coughed up some cash. One such text read:

“Pay cash and we’ll shut up.”

To keep the affair on the down low, Mark claimed, he shelled out a total of $38,000! The money was withdrawn in four payments of $9,500 from his bank account before handing it off to Todd “in a little bag” to deliver to the blackmailers. Wait, so it was Mark’s money, but Todd was the bag man? The only one to interact with the “blackmailer”?? Man, does anyone else find that sus??

But that was not the only thing Mark did for Todd over the years…

He also claimed he helped the reality star commit bank fraud for a couple years, all because he still had feelings for the now-53-year-old. He confessed to creating fake documents and submitting them to banks for financial gain, as well as impersonating Todd in emails and phone calls — with his knowledge, of course.

However, things blew up when the alleged former lovers had a falling out, resulting in Todd locking Mark out of the office and threatening to call the police on him. Afterward, Mark says, he wanted to get back at his ex by blowing the whistle. He created fake email accounts with fake names in order to report the Chrisleys to the government and news organizations. Whoa!

During opening statements, the family’s attorney Bruce Morris fired back that Mark has been “obsessed” with Todd and later stated that he wanted to be him. The lawyer also reiterated these sentiments during his cross-examination, but Mark denied the claims.

Wow… This is certainly a wild case so far!

In the past, Todd has spoken out about the speculation surrounding his sexuality and even called the rumors “flattering” at one point. He said on The Domenick Nati Show back in 2017:

“In order for it to disappoint me, it would mean that I don’t agree with someone being gay. I don’t believe that’s a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you.”

The father-of-five then noted that he was “flattered that people think I can get laid on both ends” before joking:

“My wife certainly is flattered that as many men want her husband as there are women. With that being said, I’m never going to have a drought.”

What are your thoughts on the allegations that have come out of the Chrisley family’s trial? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]