Tom Brady Celebrates Totally Grownup Son Jack’s 17th Birthday -- And Reveals His 'Least Favorite' Thing About Teen!

They grow up SO fast!!

Tom Brady gave a super sweet Instagram shoutout to his eldest son Jack on Thursday to celebrate his 17th birthday! 17! Can you believe it?!

Sharing a carousel of photos, including some with half-siblings Vivian and Benjamin, Tom wrote:

“Happy 17th birthday to the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful 17-year-old, I know. You are truly a blessing in my life and I am so grateful to watch you mature into a young man. Your love of family, friends, school, athletics, hard work and dedication to everything you put your energy into are just some of your amazing qualities. I love spending every minute with you and I cherish our time together.”

Though now that Jack’s getting older, there are some things Tom doesn’t love about him anymore, as the football star teased:

“(Those are all my favorite things about you. My least favorite is that you can beat me in one on one now ) I love you always and forever, happy birthday, dad.”

The quarterback shares the teenager with Bridget Moynahan. So far, neither she nor former stepmom Gisele Bündchen have wished him well yet, but we bet they have or will in private! Happy Birthday, Jack!

