Leonardo DiCaprio 'Not Pleased' With Reputation For Dating Women Under 25 & Wants A 'Real' Relationship

Leonardo DiCaprio is sick of being the butt of everyone’s joke — but is he actually ready and willing to go find a “more mature” relationship?!

DailyMail.com spoke with a new source on Thursday who had a ton to say about how the Titanic star is dealing with his love life while being the center of attention these days. As Perezcious readers know, the actor has been linked to several young women since breaking things off with his longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone in August, shortly after she turned 25. At the time, the internet was quick to put him on blast for only dating women under the age of 25 – and now he’s had enough of it!

Related: Paul Wesley’s New Girlfriend Was 8 Years Old When Vampire Diaries Started

The 48-year-old is apparently “not pleased” with the ongoing scrutiny he faces every time he’s photographed next to a new woman, such as with 19-year-old model Eden Polani. He’s not only mad about the rumors and criticism but he’s also frustrated because he’s DONE with dating “young women.” Seriously?! The source suggested:

“Leo is very single right now and he is not keen on the hype suggesting that he is seeking out these very young women. He is looking for something more mature in the relationship department.”

The insider continued:

“It is just ridiculous because he cannot go anywhere without being linked to the youngest beautiful woman there. He wants to ditch this image once and for all and he is really bothered that this continues to follow him. Leo wants something like he had with Camila, something real.”

But let’s not forget Camila was still 23 years younger than him!! And she’s just one of many girls that Leo’s dated in that age range. He’s been seeking out younger women for decades, whether or not he wants to admit it. Sigh.

Related: Shakira Lip Syncs To SZA’s Kill Bill In Revenge-Focused Valentine’s Day Video

One of the Romeo + Juliet star’s earliest relationships was when he was 24 and linked up with Gisele Bündchen, then 18. Their ages weren’t a big deal at the time, but what is notable is that Leo split with the supermodel when she was 23. He moved on with Bar Refaeli… until she turned 25. Then he was entangled in several short-term relationships — all with women in their early 20s.

More recently, he was linked to the 25-year-old Victoria Lamas (before her dad horribly embarrassed her in an interview) and 19-year-old Eden Polani. After getting blasted online for the alleged romance with a teenager (!!), a source vehemently clapped back at the rumors, telling Daily Mail:

“Leo was seated next to Eden at the party and that is it. They were at a party at the same time with many others.”

The oldest woman he’s dated in recent years is Gigi Hadid, who is 27, but that fling only lasted a few months. So, sorry if we’re not quick to believe he’s really looking to “ditch” his old ways. The guy hasn’t dated in his age range in YEARS! We’ll believe he’s looking for a “more mature” relationship when we actually see it! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Victoria Lamas/Eden Polani/Instagram & MEGA/Avalon/WENN]