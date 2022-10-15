Tom DeLonge's Blink-182 Replacement Matt Skiba Breaks Silence On Reunion That Left Him Out

Matt Skiba has finally spoken out about the Blink-182 reunion that left him behind — and the personal letter Tom DeLonge sent him.

As readers know, on Thursday Tom posted a photo to Instagram showcasing a letter he said he sent to Matt in private regarding his work in the band during the guitarist’s absence. He couldn’t seem to thank his replacement enough for keeping his spot warm while he was gone for the past near-decade. The caption read:

“I sent this to Matt personally, but it’s important for the world to know that I honor him. Thank you, @matttskiba.”

He went on to thank Skiba for being a member of the band and for saving the day in the letter itself:

“But to be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day. So from my heart to yours, thank you for being a member of our band.”

A super kind gesture — or so it seemed, right? Well, some fans were beginning to worry on where the Alkaline Trio founder stood with the original members of the band — especially after his radio silence on the reunion and his tongue-in-cheek comment from back in July when he was asked where he stood with them:

“Your guess is as good as mine.”

Yeah, uh-oh…

But fear not, pop-punk fans, Matt has broken his silence after the release of Blink’s reunion single Edging — and he’s just too sweet! On the ‘gram Friday, the vocalist posted the cover art of the new song as well as a photo of himself. The caption offered nothing but the sincerest congratulations to his “homies” from Blink:

“CONGRATULATIONS to the homies @markhoppus @tomdelonge and @travisbarker on their triumphant @blink182 return/reunion and the release of their new single today!!!!”

Aww

Continuing, he wrote how grateful he was for his time with the band, but expressed he’s glad the original lineup is back:

“I’m sure there’s a joke in here about releases and happy endings I’m missing but I am truly grateful for my time with blink and I am truly happy you guys are a band and a family again.”

At the end of the post, he thanked the fans for having him and sent love from his hometown Chicago:

“THANKS TO THE BAND AND ALL THE BLINK FANS FOR HAVING ME. You were delicious! M. #fromchicagowithlove”

Ch-ch-check out the full post (below):

Whew, no bad blood! Now we can all take a deep sigh of relief and keep on rocking! Now when are we going to get that Blink/Alkaline Trio tour, huh??

