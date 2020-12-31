Hold Up! Tom Hanks Is Bald Now?! (VIDEO)

Tom Hanks is sporting a new look, and he isn’t too happy about it (neither are we, tbh).

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Tuesday, the 64-year-old Oscar winner gave a brief glimpse of the shocking haircut he had done in order to prepare for his upcoming role in the Elvis Presley biopic. Before removing his baseball cap, he teased:

“I am working on Baz Lurhmann’s movie about Elvis Presley — Austin Butler is playing Elvis Presley. And here, let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have in order to portray Colonel Tom Parker. Check out this horrible—can you see that? Look at that thing!”

Related: Britney Spears Shows Off New Haircut The Day Of Conservatorship Hearing

Guys, he’s BALD now!!

Of course, the leading-man couldn’t help but also joke about how crazy it is, telling the host:

“I just scared the children. I want to apologize for showing that.”

The News of the World star will be portraying Elvis’ manager in the fact-based film, which began filming in Australia at the start of the year. Unfortunately, production was halted back in March after Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson became one of the first celebrities to test positive for coronavirus. They briefly returned to the states before Tom went back to set in September.

Ch-ch-check out his full bald reveal (below):

All we have to say is… WOW!

Sorry, Tom, but we just don’t think this is the style for you. LOLz! What do U think about his new shaved look??

[Image via The Graham Norton Show/YouTube]