Zendaya's Stylist Spills Tea On Tom Holland Wedding -- But You're Not Gonna Like It!

It might be the wedding we’ve all been waiting for, but don’t expect to see many — or any — of the fine details for yourself! Not unless you RSVP!

Zendaya and Tom Holland have finally gotten engaged and are already prepping for their wedding day! But the Euphoria star’s longtime stylist Law Roach just cautioned fans not to get too excited, revealing it’s likely “nobody will ever see” the bride’s wedding dress!

In Thursday’s episode of Complex‘s Please Explain series, the fashion guru dished:

“She and Tom are super private about their relationship. They’re trying to be as private as possible. There won’t be a Vogue spread or there won’t be pictures of the wedding and the people who she will invite will be really respectful of their privacy, so it will be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see.”

TBH, that makes sense. The couple has been incredibly private about their romance. Heck, if they hadn’t gotten caught kissing in that car all those years ago, who knows if they would have ever gone public, y’know? But it’s still a shame! Zendaya kills it in the fashion game, so we KNOW that dress is gonna be somethin’ else!

Maybe she’ll let Law post a pic of it later on…

But maybe not! When pressed for some hints about what the gown might be like, Law wouldn’t crack! Even when asked if he’s dreamt up any ideas yet, he said “no” — since he’s been too busy coming up with looks for her upcoming press tours. Understandable! The wedding is said to be “far away.” Fingers crossed we get lucky and the couple decided to share some pics from their big day after all!

Hear more from the stylist (below):

Reactions??

[Image via Complex/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

May 09, 2025 16:40pm PDT

