Tom Holland & Zendaya Were Asked Not To Date By Spider-Man Producer!

It turns out Zendaya and Tom Holland were warned not to become an item before filming Spider-Man: Homecoming – but of course, they didn’t listen!

As you’re likely aware, the on-screen and off-screen couple confirmed their relationship after years of speculation when paparazzi had photographed them making out at a stoplight in Los Angeles back in July. While they have kept things between them pretty private, they have slowly become more open about their romance on social media and beyond.

However, they are not the first couple within the popular franchise to have taken their on-screen chemistry and spun it into a real-life romance. It all started when Tobey Maguire dated Kirsten Dunst while filming Spider-Man together in 2002. They eventually broke up sometime before the second movie. Director of the first trilogy Sam Raimi told Sydney Morning-Herald in 2007:

“They apparently began dating with each other, I think, in the middle of the first movie…although I didn’t know it at the time. They eventually broke up before the second movie. I was concerned they wouldn’t get the same chemistry back, but it was just me worrying. They really like each other, I think, very much. And that relationship probably just added to their ability to trust each other.”

It then became somewhat of a tradition for the romantic leads to become couples IRL. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone also ended up being an item while making their first picture and dated for four years before calling it quits in 2015. Now, we obviously have Tomdaya!

And one person who witnessed it all go down between each couple is Amy Pascal – AKA the former Sony movie executive behind the first five Spider-Man movies and producer for the last three. In an interview with The New York Times Friday, the 63-year-old revealed she tried to break the cycle and told Tom and Zendaya to not date after they were cast. But we all know how that turned out…

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to. I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me.”

What can they say?! The heart wants what the heart wants!

