Tom Holland & Zendaya Admit They 'Really Love' Each Other In Response To THOSE Viral Kissing Photos

Tom Holland and Zendaya are breaking their silence on those viral kissing photos that were blasted online over the summer!

The Spider-Man co-stars were famously captured making out at a stoplight while driving around El Lay in July. The internet freaked the f**k out after it was clear the duo was a couple IRL, not just in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But since making headlines, they’ve both refrained from confirming or denying their relationship… until now!

In a new interview with GQ, the 25-year-old English actor not only confirmed he’s dating the Euphoria star (and that they’re IN LOVE) but also opened up about seeing those intimate photos circulate for the first time. Tom candidly admitted:

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

Yeah, that’s definitely a rough way to go public with your love life, especially if that was never in the cards anyway.

Related: Tom Holland Has The BEST Reaction To Zendaya’s CFDA Awards Win!!

The Uncharted alum revealed:

“I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway.”

Speaking about his relationship, Holland added:

“We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to.”

Now as the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home film is about to hit theaters (on December 17), he’s facing a long press tour which will no doubt include endless questions about his personal love life. While mentally preparing to navigate reporters’ possibly prying interviews, Zendaya’s beau insisted whatever they do decide to share will be a decision between the both of them, continuing:

“It’s not a conversation that I can have without her. You know, I respect her too much to say… This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

Hah — no kissing and telling here!

Related: Lily-Rose Depp Confirms Relationship With French Rapper All Thanks To New PDA Pics!

The Greatest Showman star then popped into the interview to add her two cents on the whole sensation, sharing an equal sense of disappointment that her personal business has become the talk of the town. Zendaya mused:

“It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive. The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.… I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

Wow! It’s just one of the many sides of fame, but thankfully they’ve only let the drama bring them closer. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Happy the couple has finally confirmed they are dating?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Sean Thorton/WENN]