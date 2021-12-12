Tom Holland Slams 'Stupid Assumption' That Him Being Shorter Than Zendaya Is An Issue In Their Relationship!

Tom Holland and Zendaya aren’t here for society’s bull s**t thoughts about how height “should” be addressed in a relationship!

The celebrity couple was promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home on Friday during an interview at the Sirius XM Town Hall event, and they got on the subject of their relationship, and more specifically, their height difference.

As anyone who has ever seen the two of them together can attest, the 25-year-old Holland is a couple of inches shorter than his also-25-year-old girlfriend. Naturally, in the world we live in, that has caused social media users to make a variety of comments whenever it comes up.

But now Tom and Zendaya themselves are ready to speak on the issue of the height difference — and they’re not feeling the “stupid assumption” that it would ever be some kind of problem!

Speaking to host Jessica Shaw during the town hall event, Tom insisted Zendaya was “not that much taller” than him, and added:

“Let’s put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best. It’s not like, people say like, ‘how did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult.'”

Understanding where Tom was going, Shaw commented:

“What I’m saying is I’m always fascinated by — because it’s such a misogynistic thing that like, ‘Oh my God, the woman [is taller],’ and it is so problematic.”

And after Holland added that “it’s a stupid assumption” to just expect that the couple’s height difference would be an issue, Zendaya added a comment about her own family situation:

“This is normal, too. My mom is taller than my dad. My mom’s taller than everyone.”

And it’s not JUST Zendaya, either!

Reflecting on his Spider-Man screen tests, Tom explained that every woman tested for Zendaya’s role was actually taller than he was:

“I remember when we were doing the Spider-Man screen tests… You’d have to ask [director] Jon Watts this question, but every girl that we tested for both roles was taller than me. I wonder whether that was a decision Jon had made. There was no one that tested that was shorter than I was. To be fair, I am quite short. So maybe that was a decision Jon Watts made and something he was aware of and wanted to break the stereotype. I think it’s great.”

What do U make of this height difference controversy, Perezcious readers?? Are Tom and Zendaya right about breaking down this tired old stereotype, or what?!

Sound OFF with your thoughts and opinions down in the comments (below)…

