Did Tom Sandoval Lie To Ariana Madix When Her Grandmother Died?!

Was Tom Sandoval caught lying yet again?!

For those who haven’t kept up, this week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules revealed that Ariana Madix’s grandmother suddenly passed away, and she traveled home to be with her family. But instead of supporting and comforting his girlfriend of nine years when she found out about the news, it turns out Tom Sandoval decided to be his other woman – Raquel Leviss. Following the new episode, a fan account reminded other Bravo viewers on Twitter Wednesday:

“Reminder: when Ariana called Sandoval to tell him about her grandmother, he refused to leave the party he was at to comfort her because he ‘couldn’t’ get an Uber. And yes, Raquel was at the party. #pumprules.”

These details about the timeline of events stem from what Jax Taylor said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last month. The 43-year-old former reality star recalled when he saw Sandoval and Raquel together at a friend’s house party for Labor Day, telling host Andy Cohen:

“Last time we saw him was at a friend’s house in Orange County for Labor Day — and they were both together — now it makes sense. I didn’t understand it at the beginning.”

He continued:

“They were together and I don’t remember but I think Ariana called him and said, ‘Hey, my grandmother passed away or got sick.’ He didn’t go home — he didn’t leave. He used the fact that he couldn’t get an Uber. Meanwhile, people were coming in and out of the house all day long.”

So AWFUL! That is truly s****y if he did not rush home from a party to be with his grieving girlfriend! However, a source close to Sandoval insisted to Us Weekly that Jax’s claims were false, saying the former best friends have not seen each other in more than a year. But wait! Now, Scheana Shay has entered the Scandoval chat once again – this time seemingly confirming the latest lying accusations! Responding to the fan account on Thursday, she noted:

“Oh just wait til you see this play out in the next episode.”

Oh just wait til you see this play out in the next episode ???????????? https://t.co/yvogiZ0dHQ — ????️‍????Scheana (@scheana) April 27, 2023

First, we have Sandoval lying through his teeth about if ‘anything physical ever’ happened between him and Raquel during this week’s episode, and now we find out he potentially lied to Ariana in the middle of a painful time in her life. Not to mention that the preview for next week’s episode exposed Sandoval for having a sleepover with Raquel – while Ariana was “away” for her grandma’s funeral. UGH, terrible!

The more we learn about Sandoval’s actions over the past year, the more we – and Bravo fans – become infuriated! Reactions to the latest, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

