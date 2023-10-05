Tom Sandoval Is STILL Trying To Upstage Ariana Madix’s DWTS Run!

Fans are sick of Tom Sandoval trying to steal the spotlight from Ariana Madix!

For those who don’t know, viewers got confirmation the 41-year-old reality star was “The Diver” on The Masked Singer following his elimination from the competition on Wednesday. Many viewers guessed he was on the show from day one. Based on the clues of him being “pretty pumped” and “the most hated creature in the ocean right now,” it wasn’t too tough to figure out The Diver was the Vanderpump Rules star. Lolz. See the reveal (below):

If Sandoval hoped his appearance on The Masked Singer would help his reputation with Bravo fans, that wasn’t too well thought out! People are still very upset at him — not only appearing in the competition series but also starring in Season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Why? Because it’s all while Ariana is competing on Dancing With the Stars!

Many have taken to social media to slam Sandoval for seemingly trying to intentionally steal his ex’s thunder! And the comments under The Masked Singer’s Instagram post about the Bravolebrity are brutal! See some of them (below):

“Of course he needs to be on a show right now….Ariana can’t have all the spotlight on DWTS right now!” “Dude is just trying to do anything and I mean anything to make people like him!” “ew. so desperate for singers, you’re now hiring cheating bastards?? disgusting. glad i stopped watching this show.” “He’s getting way too much exposure for being a pos” “First of all, e w. Second of all e w.”

Oof. Sandoval, Vanderpump Rules fans clearly want you to give it a rest and let Ariana have her time to shine! Thoughts? Sound OFF in the comments.

[Image via Dancing With the Stars/The Masked Singer/YouTube]