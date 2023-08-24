Tom Sandoval BEGS For A 'Beating' -- And GETS IT -- In New Special Forces Trailer! WATCH!

This looks intense!!

Tom Sandoval seriously wanted to be punished after his affair with Rachel Leviss — and he turned to the right place for that!

After catching heat for Scandoval, the bar owner headed to film Season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which will air on September 25. In a new trailer out on Wednesday, the Vanderpump Rules star can be seen going through it both mentally and physically as he works to get over the controversy!

In the new clips, Ariana Madix‘s ex-boyfriend can be heard tearfully explaining why he decided to participate in the challenge, saying:

“The whole country’s pissed off at me. I had an affair and want to take a beating.”

Ask and you shall receive!

The trailer then dramatically cuts to scenes of various participants (presumably one of them is the cover band singer) suited up in boxing gloves and helmets for a gruesome match. And they didn’t hold back!! One of them got seriously smashed in the head! Ouch!

After the duel, the Bravo personality looked absolutely wrecked and exhausted as blood dripped from his face.

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Wow!

Ya think he regretted begging for that beating?? Yeesh!

It seems like he’s really hoping physical punishment will help him get back in the good graces of the public. Only time will tell if it works. Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

