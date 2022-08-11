Tommy Lee Bares His Big D**k In New NSFW Selfie!! See It HERE!

Good Wood morning! Tommy Lee is back at it again with a new glimpse of his manhood, and oh lord, we weren’t prepared.

If you follow the Mötley Crüe drummer on Instagram then you were probably just as shocked as us to see his NSFW Thursday morning pic pop up, for lack of a better term! In the since-deleted snap, the 59-year-old showcased his member, made famous by his leaked 1995 sex tape with then-wife Pamela Anderson. Tommy took the selfie from an elevated angle, cropping out his face, but leaving in everyyythinggg from his lips down. The pic, which he captioned “Ooooopppsss,” shows the musician showcasing a silver necklace, pierced nips, and a torso full of tats while sitting with his feet submerged in a tub, letting it allllll hang out.

See the full thing HERE.

Mr. Lee must have been feeling himself. LOLz! It’s definitely nothing we haven’t seen before, but it’s still a little jolting whenever a celebrity willingly reveals themselves in such a bare state!

Brittany Furlan, ex Vine star and current wife of the man in question, quickly commented, “OH MY GOD” on the image, expressing what we were all DEFINITELY thinking.

Tommy took “thirst trap” to a whole new level… This is a full-blown dehydration trap!! Thoughts, Perezcious readers??! Let us know your reactions to Tommy being Tommy in the comments (below)!

