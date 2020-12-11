Friday Star Tommy 'Tiny' Lister Found Dead At 62 After Experiencing 'COVID Symptoms'

Tommy “Tiny” Lister, the actor probably best known for his role as Deebo in the movie Friday, has passed away. He was only 62.

According to TMZ, he was found unresponsive at his Marina Del Rey, California apartment on Thursday, and was pronounced dead at the scene. No cause of death has been released.

The star’s manager Cindy Cowan spoke to People about his sudden and tragic passing, claiming he had been showing “COVID symptoms” for a week, though he never tested positive. Tommy had even been scheduled to work on a film over the weekend, but canceled this past Friday.

“He was just really complaining, but he was too weak to go to the doctor.”

Per the TMZ report, the LA County Sheriff’s Department’s release stated how “friends and business associates” became worried yesterday after they hadn’t heard from him since Wednesday night. A welfare check was made on Thursday where deputies found Lister dead.

They also added how cops believe he died of natural causes, but of course, an autopsy will be performed.

Cowan, who confirmed a friend had gone to check up on him, reminisced about her client to People, calling him a “a gentle giant and one-of-a-kind.”

“A man that’s like been a brother to me for 20 years.”

Ice Cube, who starred alongside Tommy in the Friday film series, also paid tribute. He took to Twitter on Friday, writing:

“RIP Tiny ‘Deebo’ Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

[Image via Brian To/WENN]