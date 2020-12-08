Family Of COVID Victim Drops SAVAGE Obituary Aimed At Anti-Maskers

If only these anti-maskers would listen to public health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci…

Last Tuesday, a man named Dr. Marvin J. Farr passed away at the Park Lane Nursing Home in Scott City, Kansas. Eighty-one years old at the time of his death, Dr. Farr succumbed to the novel coronavirus just like hundreds of thousands of his fellow American citizens — and his family doesn’t want anyone to forget it.

A death notice written by Farr’s son Courtney and posted on the local funeral home’s website is going viral now after it unapologetically calls out people who refuse to wear masks and those who have otherwise conspired against stopping the spread of COVID-19.

The viral obituary is incredible; the younger Farr goes all in on anti-maskers from the very start, writing in part (below, bold emphasis ours):

“Dr. Marvin James Farr, 81, of Scott City, Kan., passed away Dec. 1, 2020, in isolation at Park Lane Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by more than 260,000 Americans infected with COVID-19. He died in a room not his own, being cared for by people dressed in confusing and frightening ways. He died with COVID-19, and his final days were harder, scarier and lonelier than necessary. He was not surrounded by friends and family. Marvin was born May 23, 1939 to Jim and Dorothy Farr of Modoc, Kan. He was born into an America recovering from the Great Depression and about to face World War 2, times of loss and sacrifice difficult for most of us to imagine. Americans would be asked to ration essential supplies and send their children around the world to fight and die in wars of unfathomable destruction. He died in a world where many of his fellow Americans refuse to wear a piece of cloth on their face to protect one another.“

Holy s**t!!!

That’s fire! And MUCH needed!

And it wasn’t done there; this passage pops up later in the obituary:

“He would look after those who had harmed him the deepest, a sentiment echoed by the healthcare workers struggling to do their jobs as their own communities turn against them or make their jobs harder. He would also fail those who needed him the most at times, as he was still human, with his flaws and limits.”

Wow…

Courtney defended writing the obituary in such a way in a follow-up post on his Facebook page, arguing that his dad’s death was absolutely political considering the negligence Americans — and our government — have shown with our disinterest and inability to stem the tide of the pandemic.

The younger Farr noted he’d received “vastly positive” responses to the obituary, too, adding (below):

“I have seen a few negative comments, including claims that I made my father’s obituary political. Well, his death was political. He died in isolation with an infectious disease that is causing a national crisis. To pretend otherwise or to obfuscate is also a political decision.”

Amen to that!

Here’s to somebody willing to tell it like it is, even during a very difficult time. It f**king sucks that he had to lose his father to make this point, though. Hopefully this can be a rallying point and a wake-up call to all those anti-maskers among us.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What say you about this controversial obituary — do U agree with writing it up like this? Or are you turned off by how “political” it is?

Sound OFF about it with your take down in the comments (below)…

BTW, you can read Dr. Farr’s full viral obituary HERE.

