Tori Spelling Accused Of Getting Face Fillers Amid Supposed Money Problems!

Tori Spelling is getting CALLED OUT by her fans!

Over the weekend, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum showed up at ’90s Con looking fine AF — which sparked a ton of speculation she’s been getting way too many face fillers despite complaining of supposed money problems!

As we all know, the 50-year-old’s been living in an RV with her five children for the summer after needing to leave their Los Angeles rental home due to extreme mold issues. She’s also on the outs with her husband Dean McDermott after he declared intentions to divorce her. On top of all that, Tori was hospitalized for a mysterious illness last month, too. So, it’s been a rough time!

But she seemed to be in good spirits as she posted content from the nostalgic event on Saturday. In a video, she can be seen wearing a white crop top and jeans while blowing a kiss to the camera with her plump lips on full display. Fans weren’t exactly feelin’ the love, though. Instead, they put her on blast for supposedly getting too many beauty treatments done!

IG users appeared outraged in the comment section of the post, arguing:

“I dont understand, if you’re that broke, then how do you afford all those fillers in your face? Your face is over filled…” “Time cool off on the fillers hun..pretty without all that” “I love tori but omg the face?! Wtf” “Please stop ruining your beautiful face with all the fillers!!”

Oof…

Some fans even speculated she wasn’t in the hospital suffering from an illness — but recovering from plastic surgery. Dang, they’re really skeptical of her looks! See why (below)!

In the past, the True Tori alum has denied undergoing plastic surgery work except for a breast enhancement. It’ll be interesting to see if she clears the air after all this backlash now, too.

Thoughts?! Let us know (below)!

