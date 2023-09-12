Tori Spelling Spotted For First Time Since Leaving Hospital -- And She Looks GREAT!

Tori Spelling seems to be doing much better after she was seen leaving the hospital covered in bruises last month!

The reality star stepped out for the first time since the incident to get some comfort food at McDonald’s on Sunday night. Cameras caught her going makeup-free in jeans, a crop top, and a black zip-up sweatshirt as she chatted up a mystery man outside the fast food joint. Lucky guy!

After securing the late-night snack, Dean McDermott‘s estranged wife hit up a nearby gas station to purchase a pack of Pokémon cards and a bottle of soda, per Page Six. Mickey D’s, Pokémon, baggy jeans, and abs for daaaayyyyys! A walking homage to the ’90s teenager days. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Tori Spelling goes on McDonald’s run in crop top after hospitalization https://t.co/yl2trcVNLr pic.twitter.com/FIUrSoirgj — Page Six (@PageSix) September 11, 2023

Many more photos can be seen HERE.

Related: ‘Clueless’ Elon Musk Took A Pic Of Grimes C-Section & Sent It To WHOM??

It’s good to see Tori out and about after her scary hospitalization!

Just a few weeks ago, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed she’d been receiving treatment for several days. She didn’t say what was wrong, but sources suggested it had something to do with the mold in the family’s former rental home. A severe mold infection can cause bruising, which would account for why she was covered in them upon her exit. Because of this health issue, the actress and her five kids have been living in an RV throughout the summer amid marriage troubles with Dean. We’re glad to see the bruises are gone now! Hopefully, that means she’s fully healed!

In any case, she looks fantastic! Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]