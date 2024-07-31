Tori Spelling Describes The Heartbreaking Moment She Learned Shannen Doherty Had Died

Tori Spelling is recalling exactly where she was and what she was doing when she learned of longtime co-star Shannen Doherty‘s death earlier this month.

The 51-year-old television star spoke about Shannen on the latest episode of her misSPELLING podcast this week. During the pod, Tori revealed those initial painful moments when she first learned that Doherty had died at 53 after a long and brave battle with cancer. And since the two shared so much time together as younger women starring on Beverly Hills, 90210, Shannen’s death was particularly painful for Tori.

Related: Tori Slams Rumor She ‘Completely Trashed’ Rental Home! Even Her Landlord Backs Her Up!

Recalling where she was at the exact moment when she heard her friend of more than three decades had passed, Tori explained that it all came through at around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, July 14. Calling the news “really tough” to find out, Spelling said that she was snuggling in bed with two of her kids when her phone started to buzz repeatedly:

“I knew immediately. I was like, ‘oh my god, somebody’s passed. Somebody important has died.’ And I took that moment not to go on social media. I didn’t call anyone back. I wanted to gather the details for myself so I could see how I wanted to process it before being overwhelmed by voices and text and emails.”

What a horrible sinking feeling that must have been — knowing something was terribly wrong before knowing what the actual issue was. Ugh.

After finally getting up the courage to Google it, Spelling quickly found news of Doherty’s death. Recalling how upset she felt at Shannen’s untimely passing, Tori said:

“I saw that Shannen had passed on Saturday night, and it was shocking, and I think the first thing I felt was madness. Is madness the word? I felt mad. I felt mad for the life that wouldn’t continue, the life that had so much to offer, not just herself but everybody around here.”

So sad…

Dean McDermott‘s ex did take some time to think up happier memories, too, though. Tori — who played Donna Martin on the hit 90210 series from 1990 through 2000 opposite Doherty’s mainstay character Brenda Walsh — revealed on the podcast how welcoming Shannen had been on set. Tori, of course, was the daughter of Aaron Spelling, the now-deceased producer of the show. And naturally, she was fearful that her new co-stars wouldn’t react so well to her presence. But Shannen and Brian Austin Green made sure Tori was welcomed:

“I think Shannen and Brian were the first people that I met on set, and they were really really welcoming. And Shannen has that smile, that smile that can light up the room. There was so much joy behind that smile. And she immediately took me under her wing. She gave me a big hug, walked me around, took me into the makeup trailer.”

Wow!

Using that warm memory to think about the late actress’ legacy, Tori concluded:

“I’ve really been going back in time privately and thinking, you know, about the enormous effect that Shannen had, not just on a generation, generations to come and to come. She will live on in her work and in the people that loved her and the things she stood for… I just want to thank Shan for being that beacon in my life. I have promised to carry the torch.”

What a powerful thing to share. We continue to send love and light to Tori and all of Shannen’s co-stars, friends, family members, and loved ones in these difficult weeks spent mourning her untimely passing.

[Image via FayesVision/MEGA/WENN]