Travis Barker Lets 15-Year-Old Daughter Alabama Cover Up His Face Tattoos In Funny 'Makeover' Video! Watch!

Travis Barker isn’t a regular dad, he’s a cool dad!

The Blink-182 drummer/Kourtney Kardashian‘s current flame was recently featured in an Instagram video for his 15-year-old daughter’s account, letting the teen apply makeup to cover his face tattoos. Alabama Barker took to the caption of Tuesday’s post with a note about her pops’ “makeover,” but it truly did not do the short clip justice!!

He not only showed how close of a relationship they share, but the rock star was able to open up a little bit about his many tattoos, which have recently become a hot topic again amid his new relationship with the KUWTK star! And of course, his daughter was able to make two of his tats disappear (one that said “blessed” and the other of an handkerchief anchor) using KVD Beauty‘s full-coverage Good Apple Foundation.

We wonder if young Alabama’s been getting glam tips from a certain someone *cough, cough Kourtney*… or if her love for beauty was just passed down from her momma Shanna Moakler! Either way, you’ve got to watch the cute video (below) to see just how funny Trav and his growing girl are together!

Yeah, we totally get what Kourt sees in the 45-year-old!!

