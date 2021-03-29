Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Join Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Ringside For UFC Fight Double Date!

What an exciting weekend out on the town!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker jumped out of the Hidden Hills bubble for the weekend, joining the rock artist’s pal Machine Gun Kelly and his foxy flame Megan Fox in Vegas to sit ringside for a beatdown!

On Saturday night, the couple of couples popped up publicly at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada, where they were shown on ESPN cameras settling in the VIP section for UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2. Fun!!!

As you can see (below), MGK wasn’t shy about toasting his drink while the Transformers star looked along smiling and laughing. And as the camera panned over, the Blink-182 drummer was enjoying a lollipop and a special moment with his reality TV star girlfriend:

MGK, Megan Fox, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in the house for #UFC260 ???? (@espnmma) pic.twitter.com/8kdRcCmnnP — ESPN (@espn) March 28, 2021

Awww!

Pretty standard ringside party looks here: what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. Well, that is, until the cameras pop up and broadcast it into every home across the country! LOLz! BTW, according to E! News, Travis and MGK made the most of their trip out to the desert. Following the fight, the foursome went over to The Cosmopolitan, where Barker and Kelly performed Blink-182’s All The Small Things for an audience at The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails. Fun!!

That’s Not All…

It’s hard to see in the clip (above), but if you re-watch the camera pan, do you notice anybody right above Trav, just past that guy punching the air behind them?? If you look very close, you might have seen none other than former Bachelor leading man Matt James! Yes, really! Ch-ch-check this out (below):

What a trio!

Of course, Barker and Kelly have been friends for a while now, and the veteran artist even helped produce Tickets To My Downfall. So it’s not particularly surprising to see Kourt’s new man hanging out with the My Bloody Valentine singer. And because of their current statuses, it seems natural that they’d want to include their beautiful girlfriends, too!

Just last month, MGK and the Jennifer’s Body star have proven their love for each other by swapping not spit but blood. Yeesh!!! But hey, if they’re both into it, more power to ’em, right? Still, one of the 30-year-old rocker’s exes has come forward alleging he actually cheated on her with Megan, so it’s not completely smooth sailing over there…

As for Kourt and Travis, the latest love life updates link back to new ink on the drummer’s thigh/hip area, with fans conspiring if it was inspired by the Poosh founder. These two continue to move quickly and seamlessly together, making us wonder whether this relationship isn’t really for real.

What do U make of this weekend’s double date, Perezcious readers?!

The two couples are a good fit — they look good together, don’t they?? Still, we never thought we’d see the day where Kourtney made her way to a UFC fight. Looks like anything goes in 2021! Ha!

