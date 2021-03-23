Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Already Using The 'L' Word!

Wow, this is getting SERIOUS! Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker the real deal after all??

We’re getting a weird cognitive dissonance thanks to the nostalgic final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The reality show is trying to sell us a classic TV will-they-or-won’t-they between Kourt and baby daddy Scott Disick, something OTP shippers have been eating up. However, there’s one little problem with that. The show is, as ever, a couple months out of date, and since filming both exes have moved on to other relationships.

Scott’s is yet another dalliance with a teenager, as he started dating Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna‘s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin. But Kourtney’s… it seems to be something really solid!

As if you didn’t know, the Poosh founder has been publicly dating Travis Barker for a few weeks now, being simply adorable on social media. We especially love it when the drummer drools over Kourt’s hottest IG pics.

But the latest relationship moment the couple shared on social media is a LOT more serious than getting caught in thirst traps. On Monday night, Travis posted a handwritten note from his boo, and it was the simplest and most powerful of messages:

“I love you”

Complete with a little heart drawn on. It’s like they’re a couple of teenagers!

We knew these two were getting along like a house on fire, but the “L” word already?? Wow. This must be quite a blow to Lord Disick, whom we know moved on from previous GF Sofia Richie because she refused to share the stage, as it were, with his baby momma. We guess he’ll have to find some consolation with his new gal…

This may be the first time we’ve seen those three small words exchanged, but it isn’t the first love note Kourt has sent. Travis previously shared a wild imagery-inducing missive in which she wrote:

“To lots of fun adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney.”

Whoa.

We already knew these two were “in total lust with each other,” but are they in love, too? It certainly seems that way. This obviously could just be about fun still, but considering these are both parents who have been through all that… maybe they’re ready for something serious!

