Travis Barker Shares Sweet Love Note From Kourtney Kardashian!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t afraid to show their feelings for each other!

On Saturday, the Blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of a handwritten love note given to him by the 41-year-old reality star, whose friendship recently turned into a romantic relationship. In it, the message read:

“To lots of fun adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney.”

While the “destroy” line may have puzzled some fans, it was seemingly a callback to a Twitter post the 45-year-old musician previously sent out to fans. It’s also possibly a common phrase between the new couple — which is kind of cute! Earlier this week, he tweeted:

“May we destroy each other completely.”

May we destroy each other completely — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) February 17, 2021

At the time, social media users were a little confused by what he meant in the tweet and were kind of concerned, with one follower even asking if the star was okay. Another commentator suggested that “destroy” actually meant “love.” However, someone else mentioned that it hinted at his relationship with Kourt, writing:

“As long as you’re both happy and all the kids are safe, then I hope you destroy each other (or whatever else you both want lol) for as long as you choose to be together.”

What a way to put it! LOLz!

Last month, the pair first sparked romance rumors when they posted photos from Kris Jenner’s home in Palm Springs. When news of their coupling broke, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that:

“Kourtney and Travis have had a platonic relationship for years, and they’ve been friends and family friends for a very long time, but recently something sparked, and their relationship has turned romantic. They live on the same block, and things are super easy between them because they know each other so well and just click and get one another.”

Travis shares Landon, 17, Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. As you probably know, Kourtney has Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The same insider also told ET that their children get along, for the most part, saying:

“Her kids and his kids get along so well too, which is a major plus for both of them.”

Furthermore, a source added to Us Weekly that they have “so much in common” and a ton of support from everyone in their circle, explaining:

“They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids. They come from these modern families with modern relationships. Both of their families are supportive. It’s still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been.”

However, everything was pretty much speculation or hinted at — thanks to the duo’s heavy social media interactions. They eventually made their relationship IG official, sharing a pic of their intertwined hands after having spent Valentine’s Day weekend together. The artist commented with a black heart emoji and reposted it to his Insta Story.

What do U guys think about this lovey-dovey note Kourtney wrote for Travis? Let us know in the comments (below)!

