Fans SLAM Kim Kardashian's 'Tone Deaf' Halloween Decor -- See What They're Upset About!

Fans are not happy with Kim Kardashian’s Halloween decor.

Over the weekend, the SKIMS founder took to Instagram to show off her massive haunted Halloween mansion, but the design aesthetic just wasn’t sitting right with some netizens in the wake of everything that’s happening in the world right now.

Kim’s feed post has since been deleted, but she showed off a slew of gory decor like fake human remains including severed hands, gouged eyeballs, brains, and more, all splattered in blood. She also showed off a tree covered in skulls and skeletons.

A few fans were quick to call out all the faux carnage as “senseless” because of the true “horrors” going on in the Middle East right now. They took to the comments section to write things like:

“This is so appallingly senseless not to mention tasteless, given the actual horrors occurring in the world right now.” “The lack of consciousness and compassion is baffling!” “You guys went too far, it’s actually uncomfortable to watch” “Tone deaf to what some parts of the world are going through, money doesn’t buy taste or morals” “Can’t stand this family. You know how many people you could feed with the money spent on this?”

As we said, her feed post has been deleted, but you can ch-ch-check out some Story snaps from Sunday (below):

What do you think, Perezcious readers?? Was Kim’s realistic gore a little too much for right now? Or are people being overly sensitive?

[Images via Kim Kardashian/Instagram & Hulu]