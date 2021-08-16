Kourtney Kardashian's 'Love' & 'Confidence' Helped BF Travis Barker Overcome Fear Of Flying: 'He Can Do Anything With Her By His Side'

Kourtney Kardashian is seriously so sweet, and caring, and patient!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is used to jet-setting all over the world for both work and play — but new boyfriend Travis Barker has a serious fear of flying and hasn’t been in the air since surviving a 2008 plane crash.

That is, until this past weekend. Chalk up a proverbial point for Kourt, who was by his side when the Blink-182 drummer overcame some longstanding fears of flying to join his love on a weekend away!

Related: Are Kourtney And Travis Seriously Thinking About Getting Married?

As fans of his will recall, Barker was in a horrific plane crash in South Carolina on September 19, 2008. The accident — which occurred in the city of Columbia, where Barker had just performed alongside friend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein — involved a LearJet that suffered a tire blowout during takeoff. Both pilots and two others were killed in the ensuing calamity as the plane overran the runway.

Barker and Goldstein were the only ones to survive, though each suffered major burns from jet fuel in addition to lasting PTSD and emotional trauma. Goldstein would die of a drug overdose less than a year later; Barker eventually physically recovered from his burns, but never again got on an airplane.

But as we previously reported, on Saturday, the drummer joined the Poosh founder along with her mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble on Kylie Jenner‘s private jet. Once boarded, the group flew from the northwest El Lay suburb of Camarillo to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico — marking Travis’ first time up in the air since that horribly tragic 2008 flight.

It was a milestone and a poignant achievement for Travis, for sure, and also represented a major trust point between him and the longtime reality TV star. As an insider explained to E! News in the aftermath of the 45-year-old musician’s return to the air, this triumphant weekend has been a long time in coming:

“This has been something that Travis has been working on for some time. It’s something he’s wanted to do and to overcome. Kourtney has been incredibly loving and supportive and it is through her love, help and confidence in him that he was able to finally do this. The people that have been close to Travis since his crash are so very excited for him.”

It sounds like Kourtney played a major hands-on role in actually soothing Travis’ concerns and putting him at ease before and during the flight, as well.

Related: Scott Disick Is Getting Used To Kourtney And Travis’ ‘Undeniable’ Chemistry, But…

That insider shared more details about what the group’s departure looked like on Saturday, saying:

“Travis took his time and definitely seemed a little bit nervous. Kourtney was very supportive and helped him every step of the way. She made him feel comfortable on Kylie‘s plane with pilots they know and the large size of the plane. [Now], his life has completely changed since he has been with Kourtney and he feels ready to do anything. She’s helped him overcome this fear and he feels like he can do anything with her by his side. He has been wanting to fly for awhile and he felt like finally the time was right.”

Wow!

Great job, Kourtney!

Clearly, Travis has been thinking about this for a while; back in May, in an interview for Men’s Health, the talented drummer acknowledged things were “getting easier” now so many years after the 2008 accident. And a month after that he tweeted, “I might fly again.”

Now, with his loving girlfriend by his side, that major personal step forward is a reality.

What a happy and triumphant ending to what had otherwise been a dark, dark time in Travis’ life.

Sending love and light!

[Image via Travis Barker/Instagram]