Travis Barker Really Fought To Date Kourtney Kardashian & He's Obsessed With How The Relationship Is Going!

Sounds like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s new romance was a real slow burn!

We knew that Kourt had been friends with the Blink-182 drummer for some time before things became romantic between them. The relationship is still relatively new, but apparently, the musician has been trying to get the reality star to take a chance on him for a WHILE before she finally said yes.

A source told E! News:

“He’s always wanted to date her, but she would brush it off, and they continued to just have a friendship. Their relationship is going strong, and Travis has been treating her like a queen. He wants to do everything with her and is so excited about the relationship. It’s going really well and Travis’ kids love Kourtney.”

Another insider close to Travis agreed:

“Kourtney and Travis have both had a mutual respect for each other for years that has led to this.”

Some of the best romances start out as friendships, don’t they? Maybe the timing was just finally right for these two lovebirds to take that next step. In any case, it sounds like things are going quite well between them. The first source said:

“She’s really happy and is having a lot of fun. They are planning a few more getaways together in the next coming months. Kourt is also helping Travis on his wellness line, and he loves hearing her input on the project.”

Mixing business with pleasure — that sounds pretty serious to us!

But despite the fact that the Poosh founder shared her wish to “destroy each other completely” with her new beau, another insider had previously stated that the couple wasn’t going to rush their blossoming romance. They explained:

“Kourtney and Travis have been spending a lot of time together, but they’re taking their time and trying not to move too fast. No one is surprised by their relationship. They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids. They come from these modern families with modern relationships.”

Sounds like they’re being pretty logical and reasonable about this mature, adult relationship. Still, we know the mother of three has plenty of “fun adventures” ahead with this romance. We mean, she looked like she was having a blast visiting her BF in the recording studio. The pop-punk legend obviously makes her very happy.

We’re just glad to see things working out between these two. Travis’s determination to date Kourtney clearly paid off!

