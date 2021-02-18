Kourtney Kardashian Is Shocked Her Friendship With Travis Barker Turned Romantic!

Love will always find a way — even for Kourtney Kardashian, who reportedly never could have predicted that her longtime friendship with Travis Barker would shift into a full-fledged romantic relationship!

The 41-year-old reality star went Instagram official with her love affair last week, but according to a source to People, she was so shocked to end up with her new beau.

“Kourtney is very happy with Travis. She wanted to confirm their relationship because it’s something positive.”

The insider close to the Poosh founder added:

“She was single for a while and didn’t expect that their relationship would turn romantic. She feels very fortunate. She loves spending time with Travis.”

Back in January, a source revealed to the outlet that the couple had been dating for around two months after their friendship turned into a little something more, saying:

“Travis has liked her for a while. He’s liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He’s a good guy and a really great dad. Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet.”

The brunette beauty co-parents Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. They split after nine years together in July of 2015. Meanwhile, Barker shares step-daughter Atiana, 21, daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The former pair were married from 2004 to 2008.

A source recently disclosed to Us Weekly that Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer were still taking things slow despite going outing their coupling, explaining:

“Kourtney and Travis have been spending a lot of time together, but they’re taking their time and trying not to move too fast. No one is surprised by their relationship. They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids. They come from these modern families with modern relationships.”

The insider also reiterated the duo has the full encouragement of their family to pursue their chemistry, saying:

“Both of their families are supportive. It’s still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been.”

In case you missed it (at this point, how could you? But we digress), the new couple made their relationship Insta official when Kourt posted a photo of her hand intertwined with Travis’s hand. Although she didn’t tag the 45-year-old drummer, he commented on the post with a black heart emoji. This came in just a couple of days after Lord Disick went public with his entanglement to 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin. Sounds like potential jealousy on all parts??

Oddly enough, Travis’s ex, who has never been a fan of the Kardashian crew, recently liked a comment on social media that claimed he “downgraded” when he ditched Moakler for the KUWTK personality. Yikes, so much ex drama with these two!! But what else could you expect from two major public figures?

