Kourtney Kardashian Looks Smitten While Spending Time With BF Travis Barker In The Studio!

Kourtney Kardashian looked so happy as she spent some quality time with new beau Travis Barker over the weekend!

On Saturday, the 41-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a set of photos of herself seemingly hanging out with Travis in the studio, which was lit up with funky purple lights. In the two snapshots, Kourtney sat on a spiked chair holding a lollipop, with a huge smile on her face. Oh, yeah, there was also a drum set conveniently placed in the background.

The Poosh founder captioned the post with a purple heart, while the Blink-182 drummer commented with a devil emoji. He also shared the pics to his Instagram Stories alongside black heart and drum emojis the same day.

As you may know, the new couple started dating in January after they were spotted at Kris Jenner’s home in Palm Springs. However, the two kept their romance pretty chill for the first month and only dropped some not-so-subtle hints in the comments section of their social media posts. In early February, the pair finally went Instagram official with a sweet hand-holding pic for Valentine’s Day. Barker later shared a love letter from Kourt to him, which read:

“To lots of fun adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney.”

The note called back to an old tweet from the musician, which also said, “may we destroy each other completely.”

Wow, it seems like things are heating up for the duo! Does anyone else hope that Travis writes a love song for Kourtney? Or do U think that would be too cringey? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram, DJDM/WENN]