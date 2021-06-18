Got A Tip?

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Share MORE PDA In The Studio -- While Machine Gun Kelly Is Trying To Record!

We know Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s loved ones approve of their relationship, but do you think anyone ever tells them to get a room???

We kid — but seriously, these two will seemingly pack on the PDA anywhere and everywhere (and then share it on social media). We’ve seen handholding in Disneylandmakeouts in the desert… even some birthday finger-sucking! So some PDA on the job (that is, the recording studio) isn’t really all that surprising at this point.

Still, we wonder if Machine Gun Kelly, who appears to be in the recording booth in the background of Kourt’s latest PDA Instagram post (second pic, below), found it just a little bit distracting. The Poosh founder obviously didn’t care what any onlookers thought, captioning the post with a few romantic emojis, including a heart on fire.

The Blink-182 alum commented “My baby,” to which the reality star responded in kind. MGK didn’t leave a comment, nor was he tagged — rude! (Though as much as we’ve all seen his PDA with Megan Fox lately, he can’t really complain either! LOLz!)

Meanwhile Khloé Kardashian and Addison Rae both replied with a string of approving emojis:

Travis’s daughter Alabama Barker also commented, writing:

“My favorite couple

Awww. Most kids would be embarrassed to see their parent in a full-on makeout session. It’s very sweet that Alabama is supportive! We’ll just have to see if Kravis can keep the fire alive long enough to get a ring on that finger

Jun 18, 2021 12:13pm PDT

