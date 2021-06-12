Kris Jenner Approves Of Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Relationship -- BUT Is Curious About One Thing…

It appears Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got the seal of approval from Kris Jenner!

In case you need a quick refresh, the horniest couple of 2021 has been an official thing since February following months of speculation. Since then, we’ve seen the Blink-182 drummer getting Kourt’s name tattooed on his body and a ton of steamy PDA moments. And don’t even get us started on the archive of shady comments made by the musician’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler, who has become sort of a dark cloud over their honeymoon phase.

It’s certainly been a wild ride for the pair, but they luckily have the support of the Kardashian-Jenner crew. The momager, specifically, seems to have nothing but love for the two. Speaking with Ryan Seacrest, the 65-year-old recently commented on her eldest daughter’s romance with Travis, saying:

“Isn’t it great? I know, it’s the best.”

And while she didn’t say too much, the words certainly seemed to speak volumes. Perhaps, though, she held back just a little bit to protect Scott Disick‘s broken heart?? No? Maybe?? Who knows!

Kris was also asked to explain why Kourtney recently re-posted a picture of a vial of Travis’ blood to her Instagram Story. It turns out she is just as clueless and curious as the rest of us, explaining:

“Here’s the thing. I don’t know what that means. I’ve got to have a little chat with Ms. Kourtney and find out what’s going on.”

Please let us know the tea when you do! We are all puzzled about what the hell they’re up to because it’s totally giving us Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly or Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton blood necklace vibes.

While we love hearing from Kris, we’re more so curious about how Scott feels about the Poosh founder moving on. There have been multiple reports that the 38-year-old is hurt and upset over Kourtney’s obsession with Travis. A source previously told E! News how Lord Disick has actually been distancing himself from her, saying:

“Scott has really distanced himself from Kourtney recently. Of course, they are still cordial when it comes to the kids, but they aren’t hanging out as much or doing things as a family. The communication has become strictly about the kids.”

However, it looks like we’ll hear his thoughts on the matter in the upcoming Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special! So you’ll just have to stay tuned.

Reactions to Kris Jenner’s thoughts on Kourtney and Travis? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon, Adriana M. Barraza/WENN, & Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]