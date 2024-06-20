Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Recreate Iconic Forrest Gump Scene To Launch His New Wellness Project!

Travis Barker just launched a new project, and he did so by channeling his inner Forrest Gump! He even enlisted the help of his wife, Kourtney Kardashian!

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the musician recreated the famous scene from the 1994 flick. The clip shows Travis putting on a red cap — similar to the one Tom Hanks‘ character wore in the movie — before getting off a bench and starting to jog across the grass. We then see the Blink-182 drummer running on a dirt path with trees and yellow flowers around him. Eventually, Kourt appears on the side of the road — dressed as Jenny — to yell out a rendition of the iconic line from the film:

“Run Travis, run!”

So, what’s the whole purpose of this reenactment? Travis is apparently launching a “run and wellness experience” called Run Travis Run! He wrote in the caption:

“I JUST FELT LIKE RUNNING Come run with me!!! Introducing @run.travis.run Los Angeles (7/6) & Queens (7/21). Register now for the first-ever Run Travis Run events at RunTravisRun.com and save with early bird registration through tomorrow night (6/19).”

According to the website, the inspiration behind the running events stemmed from his plane crash back in 2008 – which killed four people. Meanwhile, Travis was left with third-degree burns on more than half of his body. While recovering from the traumatic experience, he took up running. He said:

“After my accident in 2008 more than 70% of my body was burnt and I was told by doctors that I may never be able to walk or play drums the same again. I was never athletic and I never played sports but I immediately had this urge to prove everyone wrong including myself. It started off with short walks and then that turned into short runs everyday. I felt this sense of calmness and a rush of dopamine every time I ran.”

Running helped him a lot. And ever since then, Trav’s kept up with the activity. Now, he wants to gather “like minded people together” to run. They’ll get a chance to jog with him and take fitness classes and mindfulness workshops as well. He continued:

“I’ve kept this up for years now, and I always start my day with it. I even run 3 miles everyday before my shows when I’m on tour. This past year I ran my first half marathon and participated in a few 5k’s. I loved how everyone from all walks of life ran together and supported one another. The running community is massive and it really inspired me to create Run Travis Run as a way to bring like minded people together. I wanna motivate people to get outside and walk or run for a few hours, as well as make healthy decisions and create healthy habits.”

It's sounds like Travis is very passionate about this new project!

