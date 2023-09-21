Travis Kelce FINALLY Addresses Those Taylor Swift Dating Rumors!

Travis Kelce finally talked about those dating rumors with Taylor Swift!

As you know, the 33-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end sparked romance speculation with the pop star weeks after he tried to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet. Naturally, everyone has been freaking out over this alleged new couple. Travis’ brother Jason Kelce eventually seemed to confirm the relationship… before backtracking and saying he was “joking.”

Ugh! Which is it, Jason? Swifties want to know! Luckily for fans, Travis is finally addressing the whole situation! During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, the football player first addressed Jason’s recent comments, saying his brother has no idea about what is happening in his love life:

“It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten, right now it’s like a game of telephone. No one actually knows what’s going on, especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people both sides – he doesn’t know, it’s true, this and that.”

As for Taylor? Well, it sounds like the pair have been in contact! Travis said he did invite the songstress to an upcoming game at the Chiefs’ home area, Arrowhead Stadium:

“I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court. I told her, you know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

OMG! See the interview (below):

We GOTTA ask about you and Taylor Swift.. "I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead.. We'll see what happens in the near future" ????????LET’S GOOOOO @tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dYEyxvYfLw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023

Everyone’s eyes will be laser-focused on the stands to see if Taylor shows up! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you rooting for Travis and Taylor? Let us know!

