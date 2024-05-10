All The Adorable Easter Eggs Taylor Swift Left For Travis Kelce In Her First Tour Performance Of So High School!

Taylor Swift made a ton of changes to her Eras Tour — including adding LOTS references to her beau Travis Kelce!

The pop star picked back up her tour in Paris on Thursday, shocking fans with a whole new concert! Amid the many switches she made to the setlist and costumes, she included a whole new section to sing songs off her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. And YES, that means she got to sing about the Kansas City Chiefs player!

TayTay’s performance of So High School — which is seemingly about her current romance — was riddled with references to the athlete! First off, stadium lights showed up on the screen several times AND she had bleachers on stage! Y’know, just like a football field!

Lots of the choreography hinted at her days cheering in the stands at NFL games, too, from giggling with a BFF (you know, like the 34-year-old did with Blake Lively) to swag surfin’. She even pointed out into the crowd several times, similar to how she always pointed at the hunky tight end, and waved just like Patrick Mahomes did to her at her first Chiefs game. Cute!

Even better, not only did her dancers act like cheerleaders, but they did several of Travis’ touchdown dances! OMG! And to top it all off, along with the stadium lights, there were also red and yellow lights flashing at the end of the song — AKA her boyfriend’s team colors. Adorbz!!! Really feels like a high school love story with all these super sweet easter eggs!

Reacting to the many, many nods to Trav, one fan reflected on TikTok:

“Travis went from attending the Eras concert to being referenced in it and I can’t handle it! “

It is so crazy how much has changed since this tour started! See all the references (below):

Now just think how cute it will be to see Taylor perform this with Travis in the crowd?! Ahh! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

