Travis Kelce's Teammate Reveals He Couldn't Stop 'Smiling & Blushing' When Taylor Swift Attended Her First Game!! Aww!!

Travis Kelce‘s teammate is totally busting him! LOLz!!

Kansas City Chiefs player James Winchester — AKA Trav’s good buddy and teammate — went on the Like a Farmer Podcast with host Pat Spinosa and spilled all the Taylor Swift tea! Not info on Tay, mind you — but about Trav’s adorably starstruck reaction to her! On Wednesday, the long snapper revealed Travis initially thought the news of Tay being in the suite with his fam all the way back in September was “made up”.

That didn’t last long, though, because he remembers telling the 34-year-old:

“I’m like, ‘Hey man, that’s cool she’s here,’ and he’s like, ‘What do you mean? Did they put her up on the Jumbotron or something?’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, Jay just told me.'”

It was at this point James said the tight end started “smiling and blushing” at the thought Mz. Swift had come all that way to support him. Aww!

So that moment during the game when he was looking up toward the suite, mouthing, “Damn, she’s right there” was totally genuine?! Wow!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]