Travis Kelce Admits He 'Crossed A Line' During 'Unacceptable' Super Bowl Screaming Match With Coach!

Travis Kelce is apologizing for his outburst at head coach Andy Reid.

It was one of the most viral moments from the Super Bowl. Upset with how the game was going early on, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end raced up to the coach, yelling in his face the whole time and nearly knocking him to the ground. Truly not one of Trav’s finer moments! But the good thing is that he knows it!

In Wednesday’s new episode of the New Heights podcast, his brother Jason Kelce called him out, telling him he “crossed a line” with the “over-the-top” behavior. The athlete promptly admitted his emotions “got away” from him during the heated moment, revealing:

“I can’t get that fired up to the point where I’m bumping coach, and it’s getting him off balance and stuff.”

Though he did make it clear he never purposefully pushed Andy as some have claimed, he just came in too hot. Better, but not great.

Related: Taylor & Travis ‘On Another Level’ After Super Bowl!

Innerestingly, the 34-year-old also claimed that “when [Andy] stumbled I was like, ‘Oh, s**t,” in my head,” but, uhh, you’d NEVER guess that from the actual moment. Take a look (below)!

Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4 — NFL on CBS ???? (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Oof! Travis didn’t stop until someone dragged him away! Doesn’t look like he was regretting it at the moment, though he did later go over and hug it out with the head coach.

After Jason reprimanded his bro for the outburst, Travis insisted it wasn’t out of a lack of love or respect for the 65-year-old, gushing:

“I’m not playing for anybody else but Big Red … and I got a certain relationship with him. He’s checked me a few times, and I just wanted to let him know that I wanted this thing, and he can put it on me. I got him.”

Noting that he and the team weren’t “playing very well” at the time, Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend added:

“We had to get some s**t going. Sometimes those emotions just get away from me, man. That’s been the battle of my career.”

The three-time Super Bowl champion even shared that the team’s leader “chuckled” about the incident with him on the day they recorded the podcast, he reflected:

“I couldn’t be more proud of being his product on the field, and I couldn’t be more proud of where we’ve come as a team since I got here in 2013. I just love playing for the guy, man. Unfortunately, sometimes my passion comes out where it looks like it’s negativity. I’m grateful he knows it’s all because I want to win this thing with him more than anything.”

Acknowledging his actions were “definitely unacceptable,” the player said his coach came up to him after the incident and said, “hey man, I love your passion” but warned him about all the cameras watching their every move. Closing out the topic, Travis said:

“It just fired me up even more to go out there and get a f**king victory for him. Cause that’s how much I love that dude, man. So, Big Red, sorry if I caught you with that cheap shot, baby.”

Hopefully, he’s learned his lesson and stays calmer on the field next time! See the NFL stars open up about this and more (below):

Reactions?? Was this an acceptable apology in UR opinion? Share ’em in the comments (below)…

[Image via NFL on ESPN/New Heights/YouTube]