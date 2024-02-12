Travis Kelce & Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Explain THAT Screaming Moment!

The Super Bowl didn’t go down without a little bit of on-field controversy!

In the first half of Sunday evening’s game, while the Kansas City Chiefs were sputtering and the San Francisco 49ers had jumped out to a 10-0 lead, things were rough on the KC sideline. And cameras caught proof of that first-hand when star tight end Travis Kelce bumped into head coach Andy Reid during a VICIOUS screaming match!

As you no doubt remember if you saw Sunday night’s NFL game, the moment was brief, but it was intense. Re-live the shove — which appeared to catch Reid unexpectedly and throw him off balance — in the clip (below):

Travis Kelce PUSHES head coach Andy Reid ???????? pic.twitter.com/niTZEPUX9H — Sky Sports NFL (@SkySportsNFL) February 12, 2024

But after the Chiefs pulled out the overtime win later in the evening, everybody was all smiles about it! During a postgame interview with ESPN, hosts Chris Berman and Booger McFarland cornered Kelce and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes about the incident. Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend was the first to quip:

“Oh, you guys saw that? … I’m going to keep it between us unless my ‘mic’d up’ tells the world, but I was just telling him how much I love him.”

That first line… LOL… Of course we saw that! There were a billion cameras there! Mahomes jumped in at that point, and tried to smooth things over:

“That moment right there, that speaks to the team that we are. Everybody loves it, loves the game, wants to compete, and Coach Reid wants to compete. … That’s just the type of mentality that we’ve always had. And that’s how we win games like we won today.”

You can watch Travis and Patrick explain the shouting match beginning at the 2:10 mark (below):

And Coach Reid got his side of the story in, too! During his own postgame interview with Berman and McFarland, the longtime head explained that Kelce’s abrupt arrival simply caught him off guard in the moment:

“He caught me when I wasn’t looking. He didn’t know I was going to go that far, but then he came over and gave me a hug and said, ‘sorry about that.’ But you know what? He just wants to be on the field, and he just wants to play, so there’s nobody I get better than I get him. He’s a competitive kid, and he loves to play, and he makes me feel young. But my balance is terrible, Booger!”

Well then! Watch Andy explain the situation from his POV at about the 3:30 mark (below):

That’s all, then. Both sides are keeping tight lips about the situation and smiling through it! Of course, all’s well that ends well, and that game ended VERY well for the Chiefs!

