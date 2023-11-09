Feud Fuel! Taylor Swift's New BFF Brittany Mahomes Is Working For Her Sworn Enemy Kim Kardashian?!

Brittany Mahomes is on the come-up! But did she just make a MAJOR misstep??

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you should recognize Brittany’s name and face by now. She’s the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for one. But we don’t care about gridiron glory (LOLz, sorry Patrick). We care about Brit’s new bestie!!

Of course, we’re talking about Taylor Swift, whose romance with Pat’s KC teammate Travis Kelce is going full steam ahead. And while the pop princess has been getting to know Travis, she’s also been getting into the WAG life — and getting to know his teammates’ wives and girlfriends! That’s where Brittany comes in — with plenty of eyeballs glued to her hangout sessions with Taylor.

But now there’s a problem! On Thursday morning, Kim Kardashian‘s powerhouse brand SKIMS released a new photoshoot for their holiday sleepwear collection starring… Brittany and Patrick Mahomes!! The actual photos and videos are frickin’ adorable. As you can see (below), Brittany and her signal-caller spouse are joined by 2-year-old daughter Sterling and nearly-1-year-old son Patrick in the amazing images:

Love, love, LOVE all that red-and-black plaid! It looks cozy AF. And the kids are adorbz in those shots!

So what’s the problem?? Well, as Swifties know, the Teardrops On My Guitar singer has a loooooong history with Kim. And it ain’t good! The rift started way back in 2009 when Kanye West invaded the stage at the MTV VMAs while Taylor was being honored for Video of the Year. Kim had nothing to do with that moment, of course, but it set the tone for what was to come — when she married into the feud. And in 2016, two years after the SKKN By Kim mogul married Ye, he infamously released the song Famous with this jaw-dropping line:

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

Kim entered the fray after Taylor protested the lyric. First, Ye said he spoke to Swift and got her blessing — a claim TayTay balked at. Then, North West‘s momma infamously released an edited recording she’d secretly made of their phone call! Not only that, she called Taylor a “snake”! Eventually Taylor was vindicated as the full audio came out. But at the time, Taylor lamented the “very isolating experience” that came from being called out by the most famous socialite on earth. And the ice between ’em has been thick ever since, with only very minor hints of melting in recent years.

So we reminisce on all that to ask: does Brittany know the s**t storm she’s stepping into here?! Or maybe she’ll be the one to quash the years-long beef between the two stars?? Honestly, if Brittany can pull off this peace accord, let’s send her to the Middle East to do what Jared Kushner couldn’t. LOLz!

Also, what does Taylor think about the Mahomes’ new SKIMS campaign?? No shade to Patrick, who is one of the best players in the NFL right now, but Kim could have had pretty much any A-lister she wanted to make this holiday push. Thus, the Mahomes fam is a curious choice… to say the least… Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

