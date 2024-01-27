Travis Kelce's Dad Didn't Know Taylor Swift's Name The First Time He Met Her!

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest celebrities of our time, but Travis Kelce’s father had no idea who she was the first time he met her!

During an appearance on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, Ed Kelce opened up about being introduced to the 34-year-old pop star during one of the Kansas City Chiefs home games last year. Although Tay looked somewhat familiar to the dad the second she walked into the room, he could not put a name to her face at all! Ed explained:

“At any given home game, you can end up with 20 people, from my perspective, 20 you people I haven’t seen. I probably have met but cannot for the life of me picture, remember who they are. And Taylor comes in, walks in with a security guard and I look at her and I had my girlfriend with me and I mention to Maureen, ‘Oh my god, I know this kid but I don’t know what her name is.’”

Oh no! When Ed found out her name, he felt like an “idiot” afterward! Even his girlfriend couldn’t believe he had no idea who Tay was initially. Ed recalled Maureen telling him:

“‘You don’t know her? That’s Taylor Swift, you idiot.’”

Ed, you are probably the only person in the whole world who would not instantly recognize Taylor! LOLz!

