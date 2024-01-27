Travis Kelce Shares Conversation He & Taylor Swift Had About Dealing With All The Attention!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have got it down when it comes to dealing with the neverending spotlight!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his lady have been THE it couple, in the forefront of everyone’s imaginations since their whirlwind romance started. It’s like the whole world has been captured by them and their love story — which can’t be easy to deal with when you’re the one in the center! But it turns out they’ve got it all figured out!

During Friday’s press conference with his team, the 34-year-old NFL star was asked by a reporter how he and Tay Tay are navigating their relationship with all the constant energy surrounding them:

“I mean, is it a sort of thing you and Taylor have talked about? How you deal with that [attention and energy]?”

And Trav’s response was SO mature and sweet. He told the journalist they have talked about it — and it’s been a really easy talk:

“The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise. That’s all that matters.”

Ch-ch-check out the press conference starting at 18:51 (below):

Sounds like they’re using the playbook straight out of the 34-year-old’s hit song Lavender Haze! We mean, the lyrics say it themselves:

“They’re bringin’ up my history (yeah, oh, yeah) / But you aren’t even listening (yeah, oh, yeah)”

No one can ruin their mood because all they need to do is listen to each other — not what anyone else has to say! Love it!

What do U think about Travis and Taylor’s strategies to deal with all the attention, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

