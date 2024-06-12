Travis Kelce ‘Thoroughly’ Enjoys Doing THIS With Taylor Swift!

Travis Kelce dropped a quick little tidbit about his life with Taylor Swift!

During a Kansas City Chiefs press conference on Tuesday, one of the reporters in the room brought up the pop star at one point! It was bound to happen! LOLz! But this time, it was all about their home life together! Back in April, Taylor dropped an adorable YouTube Short video that featured the tight end kissing her on the cheek as she made some sort of dish.

That sweet clip led to someone during the press scrum making what he likes to make with his “significant other,” AKA Taylor, in the kitchen. Unfortunately, Travis doesn’t cook and tell — somewhat! He noted he “thoroughly” enjoys cooking with his girlfriend. However, he declined to spill what they make together:

“That’s a good question. I respect that question, but I’m going to keep that one to myself. I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her, so it’s something I’d rather just keep personal.”

Damn. Uh, OK! That being said, though, he didn’t leave the reporter totally empty-handed! He later came back to the question as he left the stage, telling everyone:

“Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll.”

Yummy! Maybe fans will see their cooking skills in action one day! Her best friend Selena Gomez does have a cooking show, after all. She could always use a sous chef or two, like a double-date cooking episode featuring Travis, Taylor, and Selena’s man Benny Blanco perhaps?! It would make for a cute couples episode that all of us would just eat up!! Just saying! Watch the press conference (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Kansas City Chiefs/Taylor Swift/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]