'Travis & Taylor Have Taken It To Another Level': Jason Kelce Talks Good & Bad Of Brother's Relationship

Jason Kelce is spilling all the tea on Tayvis — the good, the bad, and the stressful.

It’s obvious ever since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got together, the Kelce fam’s fame has skyrocketed. Despite being a star NFL player, Trav has been touching levels of the stratosphere he’d never experienced before — and taking his older brother and sister-in-law along for the ride. Jason went on The Whiskey Ginger podcast over the weekend to discuss how all this has affected him, his brother, and his wife Kylie Kelce. Unfortunately it’s not all good.

The 36-year-old dished on the pod that things have been “crazy” with the influx of chatter and fame hitting the family:

“It’s been crazy. Travis and Taylor have taken it to another level and that’s a whole other side of it. Kylie and I think we have it bad and then we go hang out with one of them, and it’s like, ‘This is a whole other situation here.’ You can’t be a normal person at that point.”

In fact, the former Philadelphia Eagles center admitted his wife is a little “uncomfortable” with how many eyes have been on their family — particularly their daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1:

“I think she’s a little bit uncomfortable with how much it’s become. I do think some of the other stuff she’s a little bit more hesitant and, ‘I didn’t really sign up for this.’ It’s big and our family’s out there and people know what our kids look like. We’ve tried to retract from that a little bit.”

With Trav experiencing New Heights of fame these days, Jason and Kylie are really in for a lot of new attention. They’re getting recognized all the time when that wasn’t always a huge deal for them — but the retired football star assures they’re taking it in stride and seeking out the positives:

“[Kylie] enjoys the fact that she gets to go and do charitable outings. She gets to give back to the community. She gets to do clinics with little girls for field hockey and all these other things. She enjoys that aspect of it … the vast majority of people are beyond respectful and appreciative and you realize we’re in a position of great fortune to be where we’re at.”

The “vast majority” maybe — but not all, as evidenced by that video of a woman yelling at Kylie for not taking a photo with her on their date night a few days back!

As far as how Travis is handling these new levels of fame? He’s a pro, according to his big brother:

“I think he’s stayed true to himself. He’s humble. He treats everyone with the utmost respect, like they’re equals, regardless of who they are.”

All in all, it seems like the whole family is making sure to look at the upside in all this newfound madness — which is exactly the kind of support Tay needs! What do U think about Jason’s confessions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Mike Kirschbaum/Wynn Las Vegas/MEGA/New Heights/YouTube]