Travis Kelce's OTHER Ex Kayla Nicole Unfollows Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Amid Taylor Swift Hangouts!

Is there trouble brewing between Travis Kelce‘s ex and Taylor Swift‘s new friends??

As we’ve been reporting, there has been a LOT of chatter surrounding Tay Tay’s new man — especially about his past relationships! It all seemed to start when winner of Catching Kelce and former romantic interest of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Maya Benberry sent out a warning to the singer, suggesting “once a cheater always a cheater.” Right after their short-lived romance, Trav got in an on-again, off-again relationship with sports media personality Kayla Nicole, all the while Maya was ranting in some since-deleted Twitter (X) posts about his alleged infidelity.

Super messy, to say the least!

Related: Taylor Made Super-Flirty Comment About Travis During NFL Game!

Although Kayla hasn’t publicly made a statement regarding her feelings about the Anti Hero songstress breaking into her ex’s world, she reportedly did give a BIG sign that it’s not her favorite thing! As of Sunday afternoon, the 28-year-old has apparently unfollowed Travis’ teammate and friend Patrick Mahomes, along with his wife Brittany Mahomes on Instagram. All this comes after the news T-Swizzle got on with the both of them pretty well — she even took Brittany out for a girls’ night!

The model also went as far as to unfollow Patrick’s brother Jackson Mahomes. Whaaat?! What’s going on here??

The couple both still follow Kayla, so it’s unclear if they even know about her unfollowing them — but it’s so sad to see because she and Brittany used to be the best of friends. They even went wedding dress shopping together before she tied the knot with Patrick! The model is also an aspiring musician… maybe she didn’t like the fact her ex is now linking up with a 12-time Grammy winner?

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Kayla Nicole/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]