Taylor Swift Made THIS Super-Flirty Comment About Travis Kelce During Sunday's NFL Game!

This is so cute!

Taylor Swift was spotted gushing over her hunky boyfriend Travis Kelce after he helped lead his team to victory on Sunday night!

The Kansas City Chiefs were playing the New York Jets when they pulled out a win. Watching with a bunch of her famous pals in a private suite, the Love Story singer was caught making a flirty comment about the tight end, seemingly telling her bestie Blake Lively:

“Look at him!”

Aw!

She then threw a few playful punches, seemingly imitating the way the athlete was celebrating the win with his teammates on the field. And she even accidentally knocked her friend Ashley Avignone on the forehead. LOLz!

Fans found the interaction super sweet, writing on socials:

“She’s soooooo into this man and who can blame her” “She is smitten as a kitten” “She literally can’t believe she’s with the hottest athlete.”

Ch-ch-check out the flirty moment (below)!

ADORBZ!

But despite all T-Swift’s swooning, she did not leave the stadium with her man by her side, unlike last time. But this isn’t that surprising — the Chiefs weren’t on their home turf this week, so he couldn’t drive her away in his getaway car! Instead, Kelce rushed out of the locker room area toward the team buses and the Midnights artist left arm-in-arm with Sophie Turner. Look!

The 33-year-old was then spotted having dinner at Zero Bond restaurant in NYC, but it’s unclear who she went with since she was pictured leaving the establishment solo.

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via NFL On NBC/YouTube & NFL/X (Twitter)]