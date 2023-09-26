Travis Kelce's Ex WARNS Taylor Swift! 'Once A Cheater, Always A Cheater'!

Whatever comes of Taylor Swift‘s romance with Travis Kelce remains to be seen, but at least one person thinks you can get some insight from the football star’s past — his ex!!

You may not know the name Maya Benberry, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end sure does. The 31-year-old woman first appeared on Travis’ E! reality dating series Catching Kelce back in 2016. She won the whole Bachelor-esque competition that year and actually dated the NFL star in real life for a few months after that. But that ‘ship ended in controversy — and now, she has a stark warning for TayTay!

After Maya and Travis parted ways (nearly a decade ago now!), he quickly moved on with sports broadcaster Kayla Nicole. That relationship was then on-and-off from 2017 through early 2022. But after getting swerved back in late 2016, Maya posted a series of since-deleted tweets accusing Kelce of cheating on her!! She alleged at the time that there was a months-long overlap between his relationship with her and his pursuit of Nicole.

Now, she’s using that experience to warn the Blank Space crooner! Speaking to DailyMail.com in an interview on Tuesday, the life coach-slash-marketing expert said this of Travis:

“Only time will tell, but like the saying always goes: ‘once a cheater, always a cheater.'”

She went on to call herself a “girls’ girl” and praised Taylor’s “beautiful spirit” while warning the pop superstar about what might come with dating Travis:

“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart! I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her — and who is just using her.”

Cryptically, she concluded:

“I can only hope that she comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student.”

FYI, Travis never did comment on Benberry’s years-old infidelity allegations — and he hasn’t commented this time around, either. Yet. He did address a temporary split from Nicole back in 2020, calling social media cheating allegations “fake news” and “a lie.” The duo got back together after a brief time apart that year, so who knows.

As for Maya, she seems to have been on one regarding Patrick Mahomes‘ star teammate for a WHILE. Back in February of last year — so, nearly six full years after she got with Travis in the first place — she alluded to being “the wrong one to fumble” in an Instagram post:

Girl, you may not be wrong about the “once a cheater, always a cheater” stuff! Who knows?!

But after seven years?! At some point you’ve gotta let it go. Or… do U think it goes the other way, Perezcious readers?! Do y’all believe Benberry is actually doing Swift a solid with this warning?? Or is that long enough ago he should get the benefit of the doubt this time??

Sound OFF with your take in the comments (below)…

