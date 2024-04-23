Taylor Swift Used One Of Travis Kelce’s Fave Phrases In TTPD Love Song! Aw!

Taylor Swift pulled inspiration from her boyfriend Travis Kelce when writing love songs about him!

Days after the release of her new double album The Tortured Poets Department, another clue has resurfaced to prove one song is about the Kansas City Chiefs player! How do we know? Because Taylor was clearly inspired by something he said and it found its way into a song!

Back in September, when his romance with the pop star was still a secret, Travis appeared on Kristin Cavallari’s Let’s Be Honest podcast. The Laguna Beach alum asked the NFL star when in the dating process he knows “if you’re going to like someone or not”. The tight end replied:

“To really dive into a relationship with somebody, it’s going to take some time. You really gotta know somebody to take that step with somebody and be committed and be in full throttle. I can’t meet somebody and immediately be, like, ‘Forever is just a day away.’”

Did you catch it?! He said “full throttle” — a notable lyric that appears in Taylor’s new track So High School! In the song, which was already rumored to be about the football star for several reasons, Tay sings:

“Truth, dare, spin bottles / You know how to ball, I know Aristotle / Brand new, full throttle / Touch me when your bros play Grand Theft Auto”

Aw! What a cute and subtle reference! The song also includes several other possible shout-outs to her man, including a fun hidden message in the lyric video! Hear it all (below)!

Hard to deny that song is about Trav now! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Tell us (below)!

