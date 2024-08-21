Travis Kelce Lands His First Leading Film Role AND A Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo! All The Deets!

Travis Kelce can officially add movie star to his resume!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is making his dreams come true and leaping from field to film! According to multiple outlets, Trav has officially landed a starring role in a new buddy cop film for Lionsgate called Loose Cannons! But this ain’t your granny’s average good cop, bad cop flick… No, the premise is really fun and meta!

You know how in every movie there’s that one out-of-control cop who’s close to the edge? Well, when two precincts have to merge after budget cuts, the two craziest cops get partnered together because no one else wants to work with them! So instead of putting the crazy cop with a with a rational guy, these two “loose cannons” are going to be each other’s problems! We’re talking bad cop, bad cop!

The movie is being produced by action vet Chad Stahelski, the stuntman who went on to direct the John Wick franchise — so you KNOW we’ll be getting some great action! As for who’s putting pen to paper, Tim Dowling is our guy. He’s behind Just Go with It, Role Models, and some other popular comedies, so we’re in good hands! The writer even confirmed it himself! On Tuesday, he took to X (Twitter) to announce:

“Guess this is out there now. Been working on this for a while. Great people and the idea is really fun. Am actually writing it right now.”

Guess this is out there now. Been working on this for a while. Great people and the idea is really fun. Am actually writing it right now. https://t.co/i1VPKn2zWe — Timothy Dowling (@TimothyDowling) August 21, 2024

Awesome!!

No word yet on who will be cast to play Travis’ out-of-line counterpart, but we’re excited to hear who they land on! We wouldn’t hate it if they made it an all-NFL joint and cast Marshawn Lynch, who was HILARIOUS in last year’s Bottoms!

And guess what? That’s not all, because Taylor Swift’s boyfriend will ALSO be appearing in Happy Gilmore 2! Adam Sandler, himself, announced it during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday! He said:

“Travis has … he mentioned [wanting to be in the movie], so we have a nice something for Travis.”

The comedian added:

“He’s a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud and he’s so funny.”

Hear him talk about it at around the 6:00 mark (below):

OMG! This dude is booked and busy! We can’t wait to see what he’s got in terms of acting chops when Grotesquerie drops next month!

