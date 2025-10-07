Got A Tip?

Is Taylor Swift Wearing Blake Lively's Jewelry In The Life Of A Showgirl Photoshoot?!

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is Showing Subtle Support For Blake Lively In The Life Of A Showgirl Photoshoot!

If this is true, y’all, this is CRAZY!

Blake Lively extended a small olive branch to Taylor Swift after months and months of feud rumors, dropping some love for the new album. Simultaneously, some of the lyrics in CANCELLED! led to speculation it might be an anthem about Tay subtly defending her friendship with Blake!

After that, Swifties have been on the case looking for more evidence they’re still BFFs. And boy, did they find some wild stuff!

In the singer’s The Life of a Showgirl photoshoot, she dons all kinds of different jewels and hairstyles and fashion — but eagle-eyed fans noticed something pretty compelling to the Blake drama…

They think Taylor is wearing the Gossip Girl alum’s jewelry in her photoshoot! The first piece of evidence is the bracelet she’s wearing! In this image from her photoshoot, the Actually Romantic singer is rocking a chunky jeweled cuff which resembles one of Blake’s favorite pieces. See for yourself (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Apple Music (@applemusic)

It looks SO similar to the 38-year-old actress’ favorite Lorraine Schwartz bracelet, which she’s been wearing for years! She most recently wore it to the London premiere of It Ends With Us in August 2024. Look!

Blake lively bracelet
(c) MEGA/WENN
Blake lively bracelet
(c) MEGA/WENN

Hmm…

Related: Taylor BLASTS ‘Shockingly Offensive’ Theory She’s Quitting Music!

But that’s not all. Fans also noticed the earrings the 35-year-old pop star is wearing in another TLOAS photo resemble ones Blake has.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

And now Mz. Lively’s…

Blake lively Taylor swift earrings
(c) Alberto Reyes/WENN.com
Blake lively Taylor swift earrings
(c) Alberto Reyes/WENN.com

Whoa!

Would U be surprised if Mz. Swift intentionally did this? She’s the Easter egg queen, after all! Is she trying to tell us she’s #TeamBlake despite all the rumors of their falling out? Let us know what U think in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

