Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

The Reason Travis Kelce Wanted To Go Instagram Official With Taylor Swift! Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Dresses 4-Month-Old Son In One Of The Rapper's Iconic Looks! Jennifer Aniston Hints At New Romance With Hypnotist As She Shares Quotes About Love -- And He Feels The Same! Cardi B Reveals Baby Daughter's Face In Sweet New Photos! Travis Kelce Caught Carrying Unexpected Nod To Taylor Swift! Watch Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Dance Adorably Together At Tennessee Wedding! Elizabeth Hurley Posts MORE Loved-Up Photos With Billy Ray Cyrus! Meghan Markle Hopes She's Home When Prince Archie Reaches BIG Milestone This Week! Justin Bieber Shares ADORABLE New Pics Of Baby Jack Blues! Look! Meghan Markle Shares Rare And Absolutely Adorable Photo Of Daughter Princess Lilibet With Prince Harry! Adam Brody & Leighton Meester Share Passionate Kiss At Critics Choice Awards Weeks After Their Home Burned Down! Taylor Swift Was 'So Proud Of' Travis Kelce! Hear What She Said In Intimate Moment After The Game!

Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce Tears Up As Taylor Swift Gives Travis THIS Adorable Compliment!

Jason Kelce Tears Up as Taylor Swift Gives Travis Kelce THIS Adorable Compliment!

The love these brothers have for each other is the best!

Jason Kelce was quietly moved to tears on the latest episode of his podcast New Heights — all because of the sweetest compliment Taylor Swift gave his younger bro Travis!

In the episode, which aired on Wednesday, the pop star said she feels like her boyfriend is “a human exclamation point,” noting that being around him is like “when you take a picture on your phone and you push the enhance color button.” At that, Jason let out a little gasp — totally taken aback by the kind words — before scrunching up his face, as if to hold back tears. While nodding in agreement, his eyes only watered more as Tay went on:

“That’s what you [Travis] do to everyone’s life. … I use so many more exclamation points now.”

So sweet!

Related: Is Taylor’s New Song Ruin The Friendship About Blake Lively?? Fans Think…

After spotting the Eagles player’s choked up reaction, fans wrote on X (Twitter):

“jason’s reaction to taylor calling travis a ‘human exclamation point’ and him being an ‘enhance color button’ is the sweetest thing in the world. you can tell how much it means to him that travis found someone that see’s him and loves him the way taylor does.”

“He almost started crying he’s so happy someone actually wholeheartedly loves and understands his brother.”

“It really got him right at the heart”

“Sooo cute!!! He was clearly trying to keep it together”

“Don’t care what anyone thinks or says, this s**t is absolutely adorable lol. Our guy Jason legit almost in tears hearing the way Taylor talks about his brother. Amazing. You’re a real one @JasonKelce”

Aw!

See a close-up of Jason’s expressions during the comment:

And watch the full episode (below):

Literally, so, so adorable!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Tell us what you’re thinkin’ (below)!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 15, 2025 07:30am PDT

Share This