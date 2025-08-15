Jason Kelce Tears Up As Taylor Swift Gives Travis THIS Adorable Compliment!

The love these brothers have for each other is the best!

Jason Kelce was quietly moved to tears on the latest episode of his podcast New Heights — all because of the sweetest compliment Taylor Swift gave his younger bro Travis!

In the episode, which aired on Wednesday, the pop star said she feels like her boyfriend is “a human exclamation point,” noting that being around him is like “when you take a picture on your phone and you push the enhance color button.” At that, Jason let out a little gasp — totally taken aback by the kind words — before scrunching up his face, as if to hold back tears. While nodding in agreement, his eyes only watered more as Tay went on:

“That’s what you [Travis] do to everyone’s life. … I use so many more exclamation points now.”

So sweet!

After spotting the Eagles player’s choked up reaction, fans wrote on X (Twitter):

“jason’s reaction to taylor calling travis a ‘human exclamation point’ and him being an ‘enhance color button’ is the sweetest thing in the world. you can tell how much it means to him that travis found someone that see’s him and loves him the way taylor does.” “He almost started crying he’s so happy someone actually wholeheartedly loves and understands his brother.” “It really got him right at the heart” “Sooo cute!!! He was clearly trying to keep it together” “Don’t care what anyone thinks or says, this s**t is absolutely adorable lol. Our guy Jason legit almost in tears hearing the way Taylor talks about his brother. Amazing. You’re a real one @JasonKelce”

Aw!

See a close-up of Jason’s expressions during the comment:

jason’s reaction to taylor calling travis a ‘human exclamation point’ and him being an ‘enhance color button’ is the sweetest thing in the world. you can tell how much it means to him that travis found someone that see’s him and loves him the way taylor does pic.twitter.com/J6HLVLBU7W — Tayvis Nation ???????????? (@tayvisnation) August 14, 2025

And watch the full episode (below):

Literally, so, so adorable!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Tell us what you’re thinkin’ (below)!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube]