Travis Kelce Finally Tells The REAL Story Of How He Met Taylor Swift!

Travis Kelce is letting us all in on the secrets of his love story with Taylor Swift!

In a lengthy new cover story for WSJ. Magazine out on Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs star sat down with journalist J.R. Moehringer to break down his romance with the artist (among other things). While he first tried to play it cool, saying he wasn’t sure if he wanted “to get into all of it” when asked how the relationship began, he totally did get into all of it!

Of course, we all know the tight end tried to shoot his shot while attending an Eras Tour concert over the summer — something he was super candid about on his podcast, even though he wasn’t able to meet Swift that night. Then, before we knew it, they were dating! So how’d that happen in the blink of an eye?!? He broke it all down in the cover story!

Explaining that he had some help from the Grammy winner’s inner circle, he dished:

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid.”

So, her friends really do approve? Awesome! While he didn’t explain who helped make the connection, whoever it was managed to convince the Karma vocalist to reach out to him, he reflected:

“She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

Wow! He also credits the whole Swift family for helping him out, adding:

“She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but…when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures…in front of my locker.”

Hah! They were dropping hints — and it worked! Love it! After talking for a bit, the couple eventually met up in New York City for their first date, he went on:

“When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there.”

He may have been calm, but his friends were very nervous, warning him not to “f**k this up.” While he was confident going into the date, Travis made sure to be careful with the way he acted around the media as news of their romance broke, he added:

“That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away.”

Aw! It’s not just that he didn’t want to say too much — his family has also learned the consequences of saying too little. Take Donna Kelce, for example. She tried to act casual when asked about the romance early on only for fans to think she was totally dissing her son’s partner! Travis reflected on this, noting he called his mom up immediately so she wouldn’t feel bad and told her she’d done a great job on air. So sweet!

Despite treading cautiously as he deals with this new larger spotlight, the footballer isn’t complaining, he continued:

“I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it…. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

The Super Bowl champion went on to call the songwriter “hilarious,” “a genius,” and gushed about how “smart” she is, saying it’s “f**king mind-blowing.” He also thinks they are such a great pair because they have similar values, the athlete elaborated:

“Everybody knows I’m a family guy. Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”

As for what his friends think?? They recalled a late-night gathering around Trav’s firepit in which the lovebirds looked like two “peas in a pod” and even started singing Teenage Dirtbag. OMG! Cute! Travis laughed off the memory, which he doesn’t fully recollect, saying “there was some wine involved, for sure.” LOLz!

We couldn’t ship these two harder!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Ellen Show/State Farm Insurance/YouTube]