Taylor Swift Stayed Up SO LATE To Cheer On Travis Kelce As He Finally Got His Super Bowl Ring!

Taylor Swift is such a supportive girlfriend!

On Thursday night the pop superstar might’ve rocked the stage in Liverpool for her monumental 100th Eras Tour show, but her boyfriend Travis Kelce was also having some wonderful achievements of his own back Stateside! Even though it was 4 a.m. in the English city, Tay Tay couldn’t miss out on her new bestie Chariah Gordon‘s livestream of the Super Bowl Ring ceremony. Despite the time difference, she made sure to show up and make herself known via Instagram to celebrate her boyfriend and the Kansas City Chiefs! Aww!

A screenshot from the livestream which was shared on X (Twitter) has been going viral, showing the 34-year-old musician’s comments. When she joined the stream, she wrote:

“ “

This was pinned by Chariah, and followed by several more comments from the Fortnight songstress, who not only raved for Trav, but his teammate and her friend’s beau Mecole Hardman Jr! Tay shouted:

“YESSSSSSS” “CONGRATULATIONS” “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH” “JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOOO” “AND WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE “

Here’s a clip of what she was cheering on btw…

Eventually, though, the celebration was over and T-Swizzle had to finally go to bed to prep for show #101. She added:

“Gotta go to sleep it’s so late here love you guys “

So sweet she made the effort! Ch-ch-check out the screenshot (below):

????| All of Taylor's comments on Chariah's instagram live tonight for the Chiefs' ring ceremony ???????? pic.twitter.com/QufJ03TBeX — Taylor Swift Updates ???? (@swifferupdates) June 14, 2024

We’ve heard Trav and Tay are making it work by agreeing to “show up when it matters most” — and this is definitely proof of that! Seems like she’s not only a big part of her man’s heart, but of Chiefs Kingdom, as well. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

